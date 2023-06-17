Guwahati: The Northeast Frontier (NF) Railway has decided to run a one-way special train between Guwahati and Bengaluru to clear the extra rush of passengers.

The special train will run for a single trip on June 18, 2023, NF Railway said in a statement.

Accordingly, special train No. 05698 (Guwahati – SMVT Bengaluru) will depart from Assam’s Guwahati at 11:10 p.m. on June 18, 2023 (Sunday).

The special train will run via Rangiya, New Bongaigaon, New Coochbehar, New Jalpaiguri, Kishanganj, Katihar, Barauni Jn., Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Jn., Prayagraj Chheoki, Jabalpur, Nagpur, Vijayawada Jn., Katpadi Jn. stations to reach SMVT Bengaluru at 3:30 p.m on June 21, 2023 (Wednesday).

The special train will consist of 18 coaches including AC 3 tier, sleeper class and second seating coaches.

Wait-listed passengers of other trains running on this route can avail of the facility.

The details of stoppages and timings of this train are available on the IRCTC website and are also being notified in various newspapers and social media platforms of NF Railway.

Passengers are requested to verify the details before undertaking their journey, NF Railway said.