Guwahati: A man working in a sweets factory in the Dhirenpara area of Guwahati, Assam was killed as a guard wall collapsed.

The incident occurred due to the continuous heavy rainfall that has been pounding Guwahati over the past few days.

The small business unit, located on Sonali Path in the Dhirenpara locality, was severely affected by the collapsing wall.

Initially, reports indicated that an individual was trapped beneath the debris.

On being informed by locals, emergency response teams reached the location and initiated rescue operations.

While the personnel were clearing the debris, they found the man’s dead body under it.

The deceased was identified as Mukhtar Ali, a sweets seller who was working at the time of the incident.

The body was recovered and sent for post-mortem.

The officials have also initiated safety procedures in the locality.