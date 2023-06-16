Guwahati: The Inland Water Transport (IWT) Department of Assam has announced the suspension of night ferry services between Guwahati and North Guwahati starting from Saturday.

The decision comes in response to the sudden increase in water levels of the River Brahmaputra, posing potential risks to passenger safety.

The night ferry services, which usually operate until 6:30 pm, will remain halted until further notice.

Also Read: Major reshuffle in Assam Police, several cops transferred

This temporary suspension aims to ensure the security of commuters amidst the rising water levels.

Notably, the first wave of floods has impacted four districts in Assam, including Kamrup (Metro), Lakhimpur, Dhemaji, and Cachar, as reported by the Assam Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) on Wednesday.

Among the affected areas, Kamrup (Metro) is of particular concern.

Also Read: Assam: Brahmaputra overflowing Maijan ring bund in Dibrugarh

The recent floods have affected approximately 21,000 individuals across these four districts, with 19 villages submerged in five revenue circles.

Additionally, the deluge has affected 1,787 animals, exacerbating the challenges faced by the local population.