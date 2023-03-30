Guwahati: Residents of Majuli in Assam were left in the lurch after ferry services between Aphalamukh ferry ghat and Nimati ghat were reportedly suspended for an indefinite period due to the sudden rise in the water level of the Brahmaputra River.

The order was issued by the Inland Water Transport Department, with at least three ferry ramps having been submerged.

Also Read: Tripura: Three including suspected Bangladeshi arrested in Dharmanagar

Ferry owners were uncertain of how long the services would remain unavailable.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) informed that Assam and Meghalaya have received excessive rainfall, with Assam receiving over 75 mm of rain, which is 43% above normal.

Also Read: Meghalaya: DSIDD West Garo Hills announces price increase for milk, milk products

Moreover, scattered to fairly widespread rainfall activity with thunderstorms and lighting is likely over the northeast, with isolated heavy rainfall expected in Assam, Meghalaya, and Arunachal Pradesh until Tuesday.