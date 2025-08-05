Applications are invited for recruitment of various medical positions or career in Jorhat Medical College & Hospital Assam.

Jorhat Medical College & Hospital Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Medical Officer.

Name of post : Medical Officer

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience : MBBS recognized by National Medical Commission

Desirable: MD in Psychiatry

Remuneration : Rs.50,000.00 per month

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications in Standard form as published in the Assam Gazette in Part – IX along with relevant documents to the Principal cum Chief Superintendent, Jorhat Medical College & Hospital, Kushal Konwar Path, K.B. Road, Jorhat – 785001, Assam

Documents required are:

(a) 2 (Two) copy of recent passport size coloured photographs duly self-attested

(b) HSLC admit card or Birth Certificate,

(c) All mark-sheets and pass certificates

(d) Permanent Residential Certificate

(e) Valid Employment Exchange Registration Certificate

(f) Certificates of training, experience, extra-curricular activities etc.

Applicants may send the applications in a sealed envelope to the office on or before 12/08/2025 during office hours.

The applicants should clearly mention on the top of the envelope carrying the application.

Applications received either by post or by hand after last date of submission shall not be accepted under any circumstances.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here