Guwahati: The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) has launched its Vision Document 2025 for the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).

The document presents a guideline for peace, prosperity, and inclusive growth before the upcoming BTC elections scheduled for September 22.

The manifesto was unveiled by Assam PCC President Gaurav Gogoi and senior Congress leader Pradyut Bordoloi.

It pts emphasis on protecting the rights of indigenous communities, strengthening autonomy under the Sixth Schedule, and ensuring socio-economic development across Kokrajhar, Chirang, Baksa, Udalguri, and Tamulpur districts.

Gogoi said,” The difference between Congress and BJP is that Congress is people-centric, while BJP is Adani–Ambani-centric. Himanta Biswa Sarma, through successive BTC councils led by UPPL and BPF, has betrayed indigenous people by giving away their land to corporate giants like Adani, Ambani, and Patanjali. Congress will never allow such exploitation. We stand firmly with the Bodo, Rabha, Koch Rajbongshi, Adivasi, and other communities.”

He slammed the state government’s incompetence on promises of land rights, quality healthcare, and infrastructure.

“The Chief Minister (Himanta Biswa Sarma) promised land rights five years ago, yet nothing has materialised. Our medical facilities remain understaffed, roads are in disrepair, and forests continue to be destroyed. After September 10, people have lost trust in him, his words carry no value anymore,” Gogoi said.

Gogoi added that the party believes in empowerment.

“They may try to make me a zero by dragging my name into SIT cases, but eventually, the Chief Minister will turn into a zero. I am happy to stand with the people,” Gogoi said.