Aizawl: Mizoram Governor Vijay Kumar Singh on Tuesday called on state officials to prioritise innovation, digitisation, and people-centric governance to lay a strong foundation for the state’s development.

Interacting with 34 officer trainees from the Mizoram Civil Service (MCS), Mizoram Information Service (MIS), and Mizoram Finance & Accounts Service (MF&AS), currently undergoing foundation training in Aizawl, Singh underlined the importance of sincerity, dedication, and continuous learning in public service.

He described the training period as a crucial stage for personal and professional growth, urging trainees to ask questions freely to enhance their understanding. Emphasising progress in challenging circumstances, he said that the skills acquired during training would equip them to overcome future obstacles.

Highlighting the growing role of technology, the Governor urged officers to embrace digitisation, sharpen their proficiencies, and craft practical, effective policies that ensure benefits reach every citizen.

Singh also encouraged the trainees to become “change-makers” once in positions of authority, reminding them that true recognition comes through committed service and meaningful contributions to society.