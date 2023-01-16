HOJAI: Unity among people belonging to diverse communities and religions makes the very foundation of India strong.

This was stated by Lok Sabha MP from Dhubri constituency in Assam – Badruddin Ajmal.

Ajmal, who is also the AIUDF chief, made this statement while addressing an event organised to felicitate the NEET 2022 rank holders from Ajmal super 40 institute.

Credit: Deep Ranjan (Sargam Creations)

While addressing the gathering, mostly comprising of students of different institutes of Ajmal group, the AIUDF chief said that the future doctors must conduct their duties faithfully.

He urged the rank holders, after they become practicing doctors, to consider working in India and help the rural population of the country instead of working in abroad.

“Go and acquire certificates from London, USA or any other country, but don’t settle there. Return to India, work here, help the people of your country,” Ajmal asked the students.

“Don’t bring the western culture in India. India has its own rich culture,” said Ajmal.

“Remember India is a diverse country. Nowhere in the world will you find another country like India,” said Lok Sabha MP from Dhubri constituency in Assam – Badruddin Ajmal.

“Strive to become better doctors, not someone who becomes medical practitioner just to mint money,” he added.

Notably, over 240 students from Ajmal super 40 institute managed to secure top ranks in the NEET 2022 and are now students in different medical colleges in Assam – like the GMCH in Guwahati, AMCH in Dibrugarh, SMCH in Silchar, FAAMCH in Barpeta, JMCH in Jorhat and others.

One of the rank holders from Ajmal super 40 also managed to secure a spot at the prestigious AIIMS Guwahati.