Guwahati: A tragedy struck on Sunday night in Assam’s Guwahati when a massive fire erupted at a residential property in the Lokhra area.

The house belonged to Archana Terongpi, who was renting it.

As the flames spread, a cylinder explosion occurred leading to a huge loss in terms of property. Everything in the house was destroyed, amounting to lakhs of rupees.

Fortunately, no casualties have been reported. Firefighters were quick to respond to the situation and it took them an hour to contain the fire.

The incident follows the one that happened on Saturday night at a house in Kahilipara’s Jatia area, where three cylinders exploded due to the blaze.

It is yet to be determined what caused the fire in both incidents. Following the incident, officials said it is a reminder for everyone to stay vigilant and take necessary precautions to ensure safety.