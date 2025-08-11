Imphal: The Manipur Government has suspended the Officer-in-Charge of the Commando (CDO) Imphal East district police station, Inspector Ningthoujam Devdas Singh, for “grave misconduct.”

Rajiv Singh, the Director General of Police, Government of Manipur, in an order issued on Sunday, stated that a disciplinary proceeding is being contemplated against Inspector N.D. Singh, OC, CDO Imphal East, for his grave misconduct. He has been placed under suspension with immediate effect.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Under Rule No. 66 of the Assam Police Manual Part III, Inspector N.D. Singh, OC of the CDO Imphal East, has been placed under suspension with immediate effect until further orders.

During the period of suspension, the headquarters of Inspector Singh will be the office of the Superintendent of Police, Imphal East district, and he shall not leave the headquarters without prior permission from the competent authority. The order added that he will be entitled to a subsistence allowance as per the applicable rules during the suspension period. However, the order did not specify the reason for the suspension.