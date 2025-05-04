Imphal: A live grenade was found at the main entrance of an educational institute under the Porompat police station in Imphal East district of Manipur in the early hours on Sunday, officials said.

Police, after being informed about the bomb threat, rushed to the spot and cordoned off the area located at the Princeton International School, Kshetri Awang Leikai, of the same district.

Upon reaching the scene, they were working to remove it, an officer said. According to Manipur Police, the watchman of the school, while sweeping the area, spotted the explosive at around 4 am.

A team from Porompat Police Station, along with the Manipur police Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDS), successfully defused the bomb at around 6.40 am.

Later, it was disposed of at the paddy field near the Awaching foothill of the same district around 8 am.

Those involved in the bomb placement are yet to be ascertained. Nor has any underground outfit claimed responsibility for the action so far.

The school was run by Sheikh Noorul Hassan, MLA of the Kshetrigao Assembly constituency of the Manipur Legislative Assembly, reports said.

A case has been registered at Porompat Police Station for further investigation.