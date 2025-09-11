Imphal: Security forces have arrested four cadres of the Coordination Committee (CorCom) in intensified operations across Manipur ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the state on September 13.

The militant umbrella group has called for a total shutdown to boycott the visit.

Among those arrested is Khundrakpam Malangba Singh alias Tikenjit (50), a member of the Revolutionary People’s Front/People’s Liberation Army (RPF/PLA), picked up from Tingri Lamkhai in Imphal West.

A Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP) cadre, Ningthoujam Sunil Singh alias Salai (28), was apprehended at Wangkhei Andro Parking in Imphal East. A mobile phone and wallet were seized from him.

In Bishnupur district, security forces detained Oinam Naobi Meitei alias Bikendra (29), a cadre of the United National Liberation Front (UNLF-Koireng), recovering a phone and SIM card from his possession.

The fourth arrest was that of Lanpoklakpam Sanatomba Singh alias Ibungo (41), a member of the People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK), from his residence in Imphal West. A 9mm pistol with a magazine, a mobile phone, and a SIM card were recovered.