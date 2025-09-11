Shillong: The decomposed body of a man who had been missing for nearly three months was recovered from a forest near the 6th Meghalaya Police Battalion at Umran in Ri-Bhoi district.

The deceased was identified as Carlus Tron of Ummar village under Patharkhmah area, who had gone missing on June 11.

His skeletal remains were first spotted by villagers on Monday and later reported to village leaders and the police.

Police from Umsning Police Station recovered the remains and initiated further investigation.

Family members, who arrived at the station on Wednesday, confirmed Tron’s identity based on the clothes he was last seen wearing.

After completion of legal formalities, the body was handed over to the family for the last rites.

Tron had disappeared after reportedly stepping out of a vehicle along National Highway 6 at Umran while returning home from Shillong, where he had admitted his pregnant wife to Ganesh Das Hospital.