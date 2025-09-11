Guwahati: The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) has instructed changes to the new physiotherapy curriculum, removing the use of the “Dr” prefix for physiotherapists, citing concerns that it could mislead patients.

In a letter to the Indian Medical Association (IMA), the DGHS noted that objections had been raised by several professional groups, including the Indian Association of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation (IAPMR), regarding the Competency Based Curriculum for Physiotherapy, 2025.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The syllabus, issued in April, had proposed that physiotherapy graduates could use “Dr” before their names along with the suffix “PT.”

“Physiotherapists are not trained as medical doctors and, therefore, should not use the prefix ‘Dr,’ as it misleads patients and the general public, potentially leading to quackery,” said Dr. Sunita Sharma, Director General of Health Services. The DGHS emphasized that physiotherapists should work on doctor referrals rather than acting as primary care providers.

The directive also referenced past legal rulings and advisories from courts and medical councils, including the Patna High Court (2003), Bengaluru court (2020), Madras High Court (2022), and the Tamil Nadu Medical Council, which have consistently reserved the “Dr” prefix for registered medical practitioners. Using the title without a recognised medical degree could violate the Indian Medical Degrees Act, 1916, and attract legal action.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The DGHS has instructed that the curriculum be corrected immediately and suggested adopting a “more appropriate and respectful title” for physiotherapy graduates that avoids public confusion.