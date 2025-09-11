Assam Govt Job 2025 AUIDFCL Guwahati Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of administrative govt job in AUIDFCL Guwahati Assam in 2025.

Assam Urban Infrastructure Development & Finance Corporation Limited (AUIDFCL) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the govt job of Finance Officer and Company Secretary in 2025.

Name of post : Finance Officer

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 1,00,000/- per month

Qualification & Experience :

1. Post Graduate/Graduate in any discipline from a recognized university/ institute.

2. At least 15 years’ relevant accounting and auditing experience as a head or independent charge of

finance and accounts wing of any Govt. organization

3. Knowledge of Government Financial Rules and Regulations

4. No age bar for deserving candidate.

Name of post : Company Secretary

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 1,00,000/- per month

Qualification & Experience :

1. B. Com from a recognized university/ institute and an Associate member of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India.

2. Additional LLB degree from a recognized institute or university will be given preference.

3. Experience of working with company for a period of 5 to 8 years in the capacity of Company Secretary in any reputed PSU/Private Organization.

4. No age bar for deserving candidate.

Remuneration : Rs. 65,000/- per month

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications in prescribed format as per Annexure-A along with all relevant self-attested documents of Educational Qualifications, Work Experience, Proof of Birth and colored passport size photograph to the office of the Managing Director, AUIDFCL via email

[email protected] on or before 25th September, 2025.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here