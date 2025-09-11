Guwahati: Kulman Ghising, former Managing Director of the Nepal Electricity Authority, has been appointed as Nepal’s interim Prime Minister following the resignation of KP Sharma Oli.

Oli stepped down on Tuesday after two days of intense Gen Z-led protests triggered by the government’s decision to ban social media platforms, including X and Facebook.

Although the restrictions were lifted on Monday, demonstrations had already escalated across the country.

According to sources, protesters had suggested several names for the interim leadership, including former Chief Justice Sushila Karki, Kathmandu Mayor Balendra Shah, and Ghising himself.

Former Chief Justice Karki was also reportedly in talks with the Nepal Army Chief earlier in the day.

