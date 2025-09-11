Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or career in BN College Dhubri Assam in 2025.

Bhola Nath (BN) College Dhubri Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Assistant Professors on contractual basis for ITEP (BA

BEd and BSc BEd) in 2025.

Name of post : Assistant Professor

No. of posts : 3

Discipline wise vacancies :

Physics : 1

Botany : 1

Education : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

The candidates must have the following qualifications:-

(A) Assistant Professor in Liberal Discipline and pedagogy (Physics & Botany)-

(i) Post Graduate Degree in concemed subject with minimum 55% or its equivalent.

(ii) B.Ed. Degree with minimum of 55% marks.

(iii) NET/SLET/Ph.D. in concerned subject as prescribed by the NCTE.

Desirable :

(i) M Ed. with specialization in secondary education

(ii) Ph.D. in Education.

(B) Assistant Professor in Educational Studies

(i) Post Graduate Degree in Education (M Ed.) with minimum 55% marks or M.A. in Education with 55% marks in B.Ed. or its equivalent grade.

(ii) NET/SLET/Ph.D. in Education

Desirable :

(i) Master’s Degree in Psychology or Philosophy or Sociology or their allied subjects

How to apply :

Candidates will have to send their CV along with necessary documents to the college email id [email protected] Date of interview will be intimated to the candidates through email and college website (www.bncollege.co.in)

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here