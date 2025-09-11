Guwahati: Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday dismissed the ongoing social media campaign against E20 ethanol blending as a “paid campaign to politically target me.”

Speaking at the annual convention of the Society of Automobile Manufacturers, Gadkari addressed concerns about ethanol blending in petrol.

He stated that automobile manufacturers and bodies such as the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) have shared their findings on the issue.

“The way your industry works, so does politics. The social media campaign was paid; it was to politically target me. There is no fact in it, everything is clear. Ethanol blending is an import substitute, cost-effective, pollution-free, and indigenous,” the minister said.