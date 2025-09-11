Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in IIT Guwahati Assam in 2025.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Associate Project Engineer in 2025 in the project entitled “Development of coupled finite volume method-direct simulation Monte Carlo (FVM-DSMC) code for continuum-rarefied mix flow ” at the Dept. of Mechanical Engineering. Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati, the sixth member of the IIT fraternity, came into being altogether in 1994. The academic programme of IIT Guwahati commenced in 1995. At present the Institute has eleven departments, seven inter-disciplinary academic centres and also five schools covering all the major engineering , science, healthcare, management and humanities disciplines

Name of post : Associate Project Engineer

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Masters degree Engineering/Design Or Bachelors degree in Engineering/Design + 3 yrs exp.

How to apply :

Eligible Candidates have to email their detailed resume including all educational qualifications, experience, contact address phone no., Email etc (refer below given link for biodata format) along with the scanned copies of all relevant documents also (Matriculation onwards) on or before 15 September 2025 to the Principal Investigator Prof. Tapan Krishnakumar Mankodi, the Dept. of Mechanical Engineering at [email protected].

After sending the email, the applicant must also submit the Google Form below.

Google Form Link: https://meet.google.com/hpb-ofri-wun

Shortlisted Candidate will get information about the interview altogether via email. The interview will be held online on 18th September 2025 via MS Teams/Google Meet

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here