Imphal: The Manipur government has banned the use, carrying, and brandishing of air guns in Churachandpur district in anticipation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s likely visit on September 13, according to an official order.

Issued by District Magistrate Dharun Kumar S on Wednesday, the directive cites Section 163 of the BNSS and will remain in effect until further notice.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

“VVIP is scheduled to visit Churachandpur district, and elaborate security arrangements are being made to ensure smooth conduct of the programme. It has been observed that the carrying, use, or brandishing of air guns may cause alarm, confusion, or pose a potential security threat during the VVIP movement,” the order stated.

The order also warned that anyone found violating it would face action under relevant laws, with the Superintendent of Police, Churachandpur, tasked to ensure strict enforcement.

While PM Modi is expected to arrive in the state from Mizoram, no official confirmation has been issued by authorities in New Delhi or Imphal. Preparatory meetings have been held across the state in view of the visit.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

This would mark the Prime Minister’s first trip to Manipur since ethnic violence erupted between the Kuki and Meitei communities in May 2023, which resulted in over 250 deaths and left thousands homeless. Churachandpur is known as a stronghold of the tribal Kuki community.