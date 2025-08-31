Dimapur: The Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee (NPCC) on Sunday expressed deep concern over the shooting of journalist Dip Saikia, a reporter with Hornbill TV at Laii village in Senapati district of Manipur, on Saturday evening.

The committee urged the governments of Manipur and Nagaland to conduct a swift, transparent, and impartial investigation to determine any criminal intent and ensure the safety of media professionals.

The NPCC strongly condemned the incident, where Saikia sustained injuries while covering the Zinnia Flower Festival in the village.

“We are relieved to know that his condition is now stable and we wish him a speedy and full recovery,” the NPCC’s communication department said in a press statement.

The committee also extended its solidarity to Saikia, his family, and the entire Hornbill TV team during this difficult time.

