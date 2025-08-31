Guwahati: Suspected militants murdered an Assam Thadou leader who participated in a peace meeting in Imphal on August 6, reports The New Indian Express.

Nehkam Jomhao (59), chairman of the Thadou Literature Society, Assam, was abducted from his residence at Chonghang Veng in Manja area of Karbi Anglong district on Saturday and killed.

Six persons were arrested on Saturday night in relation to the murder.

“He was murdered although the body is yet to be recovered. The arrested persons confessed to us about killing him,” Karbi Anglong Superintendent of Police Sanjib Saikia told The New Indian Express.

He elaborated that cops were in an investigation to ascertain the motive behind the murder.

A memorable meeting took place between the Thadou Inpi Manipur, apex civil society organisation of the Thadou tribe and some Meitei organisations of Manipur to bring back peace in the state.

The ‘Thadou Students’ Association-General Headquarters’ condemned the killing calling it ‘cold-blooded.’

“Nehkam Jomhao became a target because of his courageous participation in the Imphal Peace Meeting. His stand for dialogue and reconciliation displeased Kuki militants and anti-peace elements who opposed peace and understanding. This cowardly and barbaric act took away a visionary leader who believed in harmony and the dignity of all communities,” its statement read.