Guwahati: In the past 24 hours, five people have tragically lost their lives in separate incidents of road accidents in Assam.

Early Saturday morning, three family members were killed and two injured in a collision with a truck in the Hatikhuli zone.

The victims were travelling along the National Highway 37.

Later that same evening, a police constable was killed after being hit by a dumper in Guwahati’s Amingaon, and a woman was fatally struck by a fleeing vehicle in Tezpur, Sonitpur district.

Local officials are currently searching for the drivers of the truck and dumper, along with the identity of the woman.

The injured have been taken to nearby hospitals for medical attention.