Guwahati: Two men were arrested by the Karbi Anglong Police and Nagaon Police for the alleged possession of a fake rhino horn in Nagaon’s Missa.

As per sources, on Friday night a team of the Karbi Anglong Police and Nagaon Police traced two suspects based on a specific input of them being involved in the wildlife trade.

During the operation, the police team tracked them at the Kellyden TE area under Missa Outpost area in Nagaon.

Also Read: Assam: Elephant found dead in Karbi Anglong with tusks missing

The two traced were identified as Kashem Ali and Abdul Ali. Both were residents of the Kaliabor area.

On checking them the police recovered a fake rhino horn from their possession and immediately arrested them.

Also Read: Assam: Wrong-way violations on rise in Guwahati, no actions seen from authorities

Both of them have been suspected to be poachers and are being interrogated.

The police also recovered a motorcycle bearing registration AS02AA1980 and two mobile handsets.

All the items have been seized by the police and further investigation is underway.