GUWAHATI: The Assam human rights commission (AHRC) has asked the Nagaon district administration to submit a detailed report on the recent eviction drive being carried out in the Batradava area of the district.

The AHRC has directed deputy commissioner of Nagaon district in Assam – Narendra Kumar Shah to submit a detailed report on the Batradava eviction case by January 18 next.

The eviction drive had begun on Monday morning and concluded on Tuesday.

Over 1200 bighas of land were cleared of alleged encroachers in Santijan Bazaar area, Haidubi, Lalungaon, Jamaibasti and Balisatra of Batadrava Mouza under Dhing revenue circle of Nagaon district in Assam.

The eviction drive was carried out near the birthplace of Vaishnav saint Srimanta Sankardeva in Nagaon district of Assam.

The eviction drive was carried out in the presence of heavy deployment of security personnel.

The eviction drive is aimed at clearing encroached government lands in four villages of Nagaon district in Assam.

The Nagaon SP informed that people in the area have been cooperative as over 80 percent of them dismantled their houses, shops and other structures and moved out.

Notably, the Nagaon district administration in Assam had served notices to over 1000 families in October to clear encroached land.