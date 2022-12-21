GUWAHATI: Eviction drives in Assam will continue.

This was stated by Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said that eviction drives to clear government and forest land in the state will continue.

He said that as long as the BJP is in power in the state of Assam, eviction drives will continue.

“Eviction drives won’t stop. We will clear forest and government lands,” said Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The Assam chief minister made this statement while speaking in the assembly during a Zero Hour discussion.

Also read: Assam: ULFA-I claims no cadres taking shelter in Pengree

“There is nothing to discuss about it,” the Assam chief minister said.

The Assam chief minister’s remarks came justca couple of days after the Nagaon district administration initiated a massive eviction drive at Batatdrava to clear government land.

“All people, whether Hindus or Muslims, will have to vacate Sattra land. We request all to leave the encroached land or else we will do eviction there,” Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said.