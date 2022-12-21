Guwahati: After the encounter that was reported in Tinsukia’s Pengeree between the ULFA-I and the security forces, the banned outfit in a statement claimed that none of their cadres was in the area when the incident took place.

On Wednesday morning, one person who the police identified as a linkman was reportedly injured in an encounter between the security forces and suspected ULFA-I.

The injured person has been identified as Amit Mukhiya.

The incident took place at around 4.50 am when the security forces entered the jungle area to nab the ULFA-I cadres.

Tinsukia SP Abhijit Gaurav Dilip said, “We went to the jungle area of Pengree to nab the militants who were hiding in that area. They fired at the police team and in retaliation, the security forces fired at them. A ULFA-I linkman, who went with the police team to the spot was injured during the firing. He was shot in the leg but now he is out of danger.”

However, the ULFA-I in a statement sent to media houses said that there were no cadres of the outfit present in the area.

The statement sent by SS Captain Rumel Asom accused the police and the security forces were trying to hide facts about the incident. However, the ULFA-I did too did not clarify if the youth injured in the firing had any links with them.

An investigation by the police is still on.