Guwahati: In an early morning operation by security forces against the banned militant outfit United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) in Upper Assam’s Tinsukia, one person has reportedly been injured in an encounter between the forces and suspected militants.

The injured person has been identified as Amit Mukhiya.

As per reports, the injured person has been admitted to the hospital but it is not yet clarified if he had links with the militants or was civilian.

Also Read: Assam: Elephant found dead in paddy field in Tinsukia

An official statement by the security forces and police is still awaited.

As per reports, an encounter took place between suspected ULFA-I cadres and security forces in the Pengeree area of Tinsukia.

Also Read: Assam: Municipal employees strike in Dibrugarh

The administration has blocked the Pengeree-Digboi route to keep the situation under control.

The injured person is a resident of Pengeree and there is no official statement regarding the incident.

As per sources, the police and security forces had an input of a suspected group of militants taking shelter in the area. The source informed that the militants belonged to the ULFA-I.

However, the injured youth has been said to be a civilian.

It may be mentioned that the injured civilian was not allowed to speak to the media during the filing of this report. The source added that the police are currently clearing out some legal “formalities” regarding the incident.