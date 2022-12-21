Dibrugarh: A wild elephant was found dead in a paddy field at Khatangpani Pengree under the Margherita subdivision in Assam’s Tinsukia on Tuesday morning.

It was suspected that the elephant died due to electrocution.

The locals found the body of the elephant in the paddy field and informed the forest officials.

“We have sent the body for autopsy where we learned that due to suspected electrocution the wild jumbo died at Manmaujan field. We have cremated the body”, said a forest official.

Environmentalists have raised concern over the deaths of wild elephants due to electrocution.

The man-elephant conflict has been rising in Assam due to the shrinking of forest covers.

Elephants enter human settlements in search of food resulting in conflict.

“Most of the elephant corridors have been blocked and the elephants have been facing problems. The Bogapani elephant corridor, which is one of the biggest elephant corridors in Asia, has been fenced and as a result the elephants of Upper Dehing west block facing problems,” said an environmentalist.