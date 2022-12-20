Guwahati: Another human has been trampled to death by a wild elephant in Goalpara on Tuesday.

As per reports, a youth in Goalpara’s Lakhipur area was trampled to death by a wild elephant along the Assam-Meghalaya border.

The deceased was identified as Marshal Sangma who was allegedly killed while trying to chase away elephants invading the fields.

The forest department has deployed personnel in the area to control the situation.

Over the past few days, man-elephant conflicts have seen a toll with almost regular incidents of elephant attacks.

Last week Four persons, including a minor, were killed in separate incidents of attacks by wild elephants in the Goalpara district of Assam.

A forest official is also among the four killed by wild elephants in the Goalpara district of Assam.

On Thursday afternoon, a herd of wild elephants attacked three vehicles plying on national highway 12 in the Lakhipur area, killing three persons, including a minor, on the spot.

The deceased have been identified as Jaybor Ali, Ramani Rabha and his minor daughter Jenisa Rabha.

Rabha’s wife sustained grievous injuries in the incident.

In another incident, a forest worker was killed in an attack by wild elephants in the Goalpara district of Assam.

The deceased has been identified as Shahdev Rai (51)