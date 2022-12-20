A meteorite that had crashed in Assam, seven years ago, holds the secret to origins of life on Earth.

This was revealed in a recent research.

A meteorite had crashed at Kamargaon town in the Golaghat district of Assam seven years back.

While researchers are yet to settle on a definitive answer for the origin of this, this meteorite’s chemical composition is the biggest hint to this puzzle.

This piece of space rock is on the verge of unraveling a big secret, that is, the origin of life on Earth.

The chemical composition hints that it all began in the core of stars and stardust.

Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur have found evidence of vesicles in minerals for the first time in any chondrite meteorite from the outer solar system and may find new clues about the origin of life.

The meteorite found in Assam comes from the asteroid belt located between Mars and Jupiter.

The Kamargaon meteorite in Assam came from an asteroid over 6.4 kilometers in size.

In a paper, the scientists have claimed to have discovered signs of vesicles in the meteorite’s components.

Usually, chondrite (non-metallic) meteorites do not normally bear vesicles. The presence of vesicles usually dismisses the possibility of the rock being a meteor.

The findings were published in the Journal of Geophysical Research-Planets and it was mentioned that this meteorite has vesicular olivine and pyroxene for the first time in a typical chondrite.

One of the most essential processes required for the development and evolution of celestial bodies is the impact of planets and asteroids on Earth.