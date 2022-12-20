SHILLONG: The unfortunate incident of violence at Mukroh village in Meghalaya could have been averted, had there been better coordination between the states of Meghalaya and Assam.

This was stated by Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma on Tuesday.

Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma said that the Mukroh firing incident could have been averted, if agencies of Assam and Meghalaya governments kept “proper coordination and communication”.

Violence broke out at Mukroh village in Meghalaya on November 22, that led to at least six people losing their lives – five Meghalaya residents and one Assam forest guard.

Violence had broken out at the Assam-Meghalaya border in the early hours of November 22 after a truck allegedly laden with illegally felled timber was intercepted by forest guards from Assam.

“Whatever factors and situations that led to this (Mukroh) violence, if proper coordination and communication was maintained by all agencies of both the governments, I am sure it (border violence) could have been averted,” Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma told PTI.

“Henceforth, proper coordination and communications should be maintained at all levels to prevent such incidents from taking place,” he said.

“I am keeping in constant touch with the Assam chief minister. We have spoken to each other and we will continue to do so in the following weeks to ensure that coordination is maintained at all levels,” the Meghalaya chief minister said.