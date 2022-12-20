SHILLONG: The Meghalaya government will not allow any kind of construction by Assam inside the hill state.

This was stated by Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma on Tuesday.

There has been allegations that the Assam forest department has set up a beat house at Mukroh in Meghalaya.

Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma said that he would take up the matter with Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

“Anything within the jurisdiction of Meghalaya, if it is being done by any other government or autonomous body, will not be allowed,” CM Conrad Sangma told reporters on Tuesday.

Border tensions between Meghalaya and Assam escalated following the incident of firing at Mukroh village that led to loss of lives of six people – five Meghalaya residents and one Assam forest guard.

The Meghalaya chief minister further informed that border outposts have been sanctioned at Mukroh and a platoon has been stationed there and it has been regularised.