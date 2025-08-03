Assam: Minister Atul Bora on Sunday emphasized the immense potential of floriculture in the state, stating that growing flowers could significantly boost farmers’ income and rejuvenate the agriculture sector.

In a social media post, Minister Atul Bora highlighted the vast opportunities floriculture offers to improve farmers’ earnings.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

He emphasized that commercial flower farming can provide better financial prospects, and to support this, the government has launched the State Floriculture Mission.

The horticulture sector holds immense potential to boost farmers' income. With the cultivation of high-value flowers, our farmers can now earn more. To support them, the State Floriculture Mission has been launched.



Let’s energize the agriculture sector through the vibrant… pic.twitter.com/KNq64p7uDB — Atul Bora (@ATULBORA2) August 3, 2025

The initiative aims to promote flower farming in underutilized agro-climatic zones, particularly in foothill and riverbank areas, where traditional crops have dominated.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The mission encourages the cultivation of high-demand flowers such as marigold, tuberose, gerbera, gladiolus, rose, and orchid, opening new avenues for revenue for farmers.

A key focus of the mission is to promote women’s participation and generate rural employment opportunities.

In districts of Barpeta, Nalbari, and Dhemaji, Self-Help Groups (SHGs) and women farmers have initiated pilot flower farming projects.

Floriculture, with minimal land and input costs, has become a viable livelihood option, especially for marginal farmers and youth returning from cities seeking sustainable income.

Experts from the Agriculture Department note that while traditional farming often struggles with low returns, floriculture offers quicker, higher profit margins.

Peri-urban zones near cities like Guwahati, Jorhat, Dibrugarh, and Tezpur are ideal for this sector due to their proximity to markets.

The government has allocated funds for training, sapling distribution, irrigation support, and market linkages.

Assam’s floriculture initiative aligns with India’s national horticulture mission, with a specific focus on flower crops to drive rural prosperity.

The Northeast’s favorable climate is expected to play a key role in boosting the country’s rapidly growing flower market, which is expanding at an annual rate of over 8%.

Minister Bora urged citizens and young entrepreneurs to embrace this agricultural shift: “Let’s revitalize our agricultural sector through the growth of floriculture.”

The Floriculture Mission also aims to collaborate with institutions such as Assam Agricultural University and Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs) for field demonstrations and research-driven extensions.