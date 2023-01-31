DIBRUGARH: The Northeast state of Assam is soon going to have a floriculture mission.

This was informed by Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Assam chief minister Himanta Bisawa Sarma said that the floriculture mission will harness the vast flower market of the state.

Speaking to reporters in Dibrugarh, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said: “20,000 farmers of the state will be benefitted through this mission.”

Around Rs 150 crore will be spent in the first phase of the mission, the Assam chief minister informed.

“There is a huge demand for flowers in the state. Now flowers are coming from Kolkata and Thailand. For Puja and rituals flowers are important,” Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Notably, Assam procures flowers from other states in the country as the state is not a major cultivator of flowers.

“Everyday flowers in big quantities come to Assam. The costing is higher due to the procurement from other states,” said an owner of a flower shop.

Notably, the Assam cabinet approved introduction of the Assam Floriculture Mission, aimed at supporting the state’s farmers and boosting the floriculture industry.