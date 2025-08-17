Guwahati: Assam’s Biswanath district administration conducted an extensive eviction operation on Sunday in Nonke Japoriguri to reclaim approximately 175 bighas of government-designated ‘protected’ grazing reserve land.

The operation targeted approximately 307 families living in the area without legal permission and received support from a significant force, including 20 excavators, 10 bulldozers, and over 1,000 police personnel. The goal was to quickly dismantle structures and clear the land.

Before the eviction, the administration had issued notices on August 1, instructing residents to vacate the area. Many families complied by dismantling their homes and moving their belongings.

However, some individuals displaced decades ago from flood-prone areas like Balidubi claim to have purchased the land 40–45 years ago at low prices.

The eviction was carefully organized, with the area divided into four zones to ensure the process ran smoothly. Authorities emphasized that the operation was carried out with a focus on following legal procedures and maintaining law and order.

While the eviction was executed as planned, it has raised concerns among the displaced communities, many of whom are now living in temporary shelters. These families have appealed to the government for assistance with rehabilitation and resettlement, citing their long-term residence and involvement in the region.

The situation highlights the difficulty of balancing land reclamation efforts with the humanitarian needs of displaced families.

Although the government has said that rehabilitation options are being considered, no concrete plans have been shared at this time.

This eviction is part of a wider initiative by the Assam government to clear encroachments from public lands, including grazing reserves, forests, and other protected areas. The administration has made it clear that unauthorized occupation of such lands will not be tolerated.

As the process continues, the administration faces the challenge of enforcing land laws while addressing the needs of the displaced people.

This operation serves as an example of the complex issues surrounding land rights, environmental protection, and social justice, and may set a precedent for similar actions in other parts of Assam.