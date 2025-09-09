Guwahati: The Arunachal Democratic Party (ADP) has called for a transparent and time-bound investigation into the death of 22-year-old Bengia Ama Gora, who passed away under alleged medical negligence at TRIHMS in Arunachal’s Naharlagun.

ADP leaders urged the state government to hold all responsible medical staff and officials accountable. “The investigation must not only identify those at fault but also ensure justice is delivered to the victim’s family,” the party stated in a press release.

The party emphasized the need for immediate disciplinary action against anyone found negligent and called for urgent reforms in the healthcare system to prevent future incidents. It stressed that the tragedy exposed significant flaws in the state’s healthcare infrastructure and patient safety protocols.

Offering condolences, the ADP expressed solidarity with Gora’s family. “Justice for Bengia Ama Gora must not become an empty promise,” the party said. “The government must take meaningful action to restore public faith in Arunachal Pradesh’s healthcare system.”

Meanwhile, the Human Rights of Arunachal (HRA) also issued a strong response. In a letter addressed to Chief Minister Pema Khandu, HRA chairman Kipa Kaha demanded the immediate dismissal of Health and Family Welfare Minister Biyuram Wahge, along with the termination of the TRIHMS director, superintendent, and all medical staff allegedly involved in the case.

The HRA called for a thorough, impartial, and time-bound inquiry. “This case reveals serious negligence by the medical team and reflects deeper issues within the state’s public health administration,” the letter stated.

Citing repeated failures, the HRA accused the health department of lacking accountability and claimed that the state government has failed to uphold basic patient safety standards. The organization also demanded that the government provide Rs 1 crore in compensation to Gora’s family to support their livelihood.

Additionally, HRA called for systemic reforms to strengthen healthcare delivery and ensure such incidents do not recur. “Despite large allocations to the health sector under Chief Minister Khandu’s leadership, the public continues to suffer due to poor infrastructure and mismanagement,” the letter added.

Both ADP and HRA urged the government to act decisively and transparently, warning that public trust in the healthcare system is at stake.