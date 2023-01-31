Dibrugarh: Assam cabinet has decided to set up a Chief Minister’s secretariat office in Dibrugarh and a Raj Bhavan in Tezpur in addition to the existing ones in Dispur, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

This was among the slews of decisions taken during a cabinet meeting held in Dibrugarh on Monday.

“A permanent CM’s Secretariat office will be set up in Dibrugarh. The CM officials’ works, which are now functioning from Dispur will also, be operated from Dibrugarh,” Sarma said.

“The Chief Minister will sit in the new secretariat twice or thrice a month. Moreover, a new Raj Bhavan will also come up in Tezpur. A mini secretariat is already coming up in Barak Valley. We all know that Dibrugarh is an economic hub while Tezpur is a cultural hub. The decision will immensely benefit the people,” he said.

The CM announced the setting up of an eight-storey building at Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) by dismantling the old staff quarters.

CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “Today, the cabinet has decided to build an eight-storey building at AMCH by spending Rs 300 crore. The old quarters will be dismantled and a new building will be built to strengthen the infrastructure of AMCH.”

“Rs 15,200 crore will be spent for the infrastructure development of Dibrugarh. A state of art international convention center with 1500 seating capacity will be come up in Dibrugarh and another auditorium with a seating capacity of around 500 also be built in Dibrugarh. The Kahanikar stadium seat capacity will be upgraded to 15000 from the existing 5000 seat capacity,” CM Sarma said.

He further said, “A state police sports centre will be set up in the Dibrugarh police reserve playground. Three new flyovers will come up in Dibrugarh for easy movement of traffic. The flyovers will be built at Amolapatty, Mancotta and Lahowal. A new Hockey stadium will be set up in Naharkatia.”

“15 km double lane road will be constructed from Sasoni to Ithakhuli and five bridges will be come up in the district. Dibrugarh central jail will be shifted to Tingkhong. The cabinet has also decided to introduce two new courses Applied Psychology and Geography at Dibrugarh University. For the renovation of Kahanikar Mahatma Gandhi Park and Laxminath Nath Bezbarua Park Rs 10 crore will be allocated,” he added.