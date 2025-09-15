Gangtok: Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Monday announced that Engineers’ Day, observed annually on September 15, will be a restricted holiday in the state for engineers starting next year.

Addressing a function in Gangtok, the CM urged engineers to make the most of the day by visiting their colleges and reconnecting with colleagues. “You should visit your colleges, enjoy the company of your colleagues on the restricted holiday to relax and relive old memories,” he said.

Engineers’ Day commemorates the birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna awardee M. Visvesvaraya, revered as the “Father of Indian Engineering.”

Tamang praised Visvesvaraya’s visionary leadership, integrity, and contributions to nation-building, noting that his legacy continues to inspire generations of engineers.

Highlighting the role of engineers in Sikkim’s development, the CM said, “From designing schools and office buildings to roads, bridges, community spaces, and beautification projects, engineers’ contributions are evident in every aspect of our state’s growth.”

Tamang also acknowledged the work of both retired and serving engineers and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to leveraging their expertise for the state’s future development. He encouraged current and upcoming generations of engineers to carry forward the rich legacy laid down by their predecessors and take Sikkim to new heights.

In addition, the CM emphasized steps taken by his government to recognize deserving engineers. Many were promoted to departmental heads and secretaries, while thousands of young temporary engineers have been granted permanent positions, ensuring stability, dignity, and career growth under the present administration.