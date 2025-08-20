Imphal: Special commandos of the Imphal West district police in Manipur, assisted by Narcotic Affairs and Border Police, on Tuesday arrested a man and recovered 288 bottles of the banned psychotropic substance, Codeine Phosphate, in the jurisdiction of Singjamei Police Station.

The accused, identified as 34-year-old Kshetrimayum Naoba of Kwakeithel Ningthemkol, was apprehended near the Imphal College area on Imphal Airport Road along with an E-Rickshaw (Regd. No. MN01A/J9040) reportedly used to transport the contraband, officials said.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Authorities stated that the banned cough syrup is sometimes misused by hardcore drug addicts as a substitute for hard drugs. The investigation revealed that Naoba had smuggled the bottles into Imphal city for distribution to other parts of the state.

A case has been registered against him, and he has been forwarded to court. Senior police officers said further details will emerge as the investigation continues.