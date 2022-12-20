DIBRUGARH: The 3-day strike by the employees of the Dibrugarh Municipal Board (DMB) entered its second day on Tuesday.

Demanding solutions to their long-standing problems, around 6,800 employees of 103 municipal bodies in the state under the banner of All Assam Civic Bodies Workers’ Federation launched a three-day strike on December 19.

Among their major demands were the regularisation of jobs of all municipal employees serving in the 103 urban local bodies (ULBs) that includes municipal boards and town committees of the state, clearance of salaries of the municipal employees which has been pending for 3 months to 37 months and restriction on all new appointments in the municipal bodies till the existing employees are regularized.

Earlier on May 31, 2021, the state government published a gazette notification regarding the provincial station of 1,653 municipal employees who were appointed on or before September 4, 2013, out of the total strength.

“We have not been paid our salaries for the last 37 months. We are struggling to arrange two square meals a day for our families. There is no money even for medical treatment. Despite rendering selfless services we continue to remain neglected by the government,” an employee of the Dibrugarh Municipal Board said.

“We are having immense problems running our family because we are not getting the monthly salary. For the last several months, our salary has been pending. We urged the government to clear all our pending salaries,” said Purnima Das, a sanitation worker.