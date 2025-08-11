Imphal: The Kakching district authorities, with support from the Government of Manipur, organized a one-day awareness programme on Monday to promote the benefits of fortified foods and enhance the safety, quality, and nutritional value of food distributed through government schemes.

The event, titled ‘Food Fortification, Good Manufacturing Practices, and Hygienic Practices,’ was organized by the Food Safety Administration in collaboration with the ICDS Project Kakching and the Department of Social Welfare.

It was held at the Auditorium Hall of the Library and Information Centre in Kakching.

Experts at the event discussed how fortified foods, enriched with essential vitamins and minerals, improve the nutritional quality of meals provided through Anganwadi centres.

They highlighted how food fortification enhances the safety and overall nutritional value of meals distributed to the community.

Th. Rajen Singh, Chief Medical Officer of Kakching, attended as the Chief Guest; Ningthoujam Parango Singh, District Programme Officer, ICDS Kakching, served as the Functional President; and N. Debendro Singh, Designated Officer of the Food Safety Administration, Kakching, acted as the Guest of Honour.

Food Safety Officer of Kakching, S. Surendro Singh, gave a presentation on “Food Fortification and Good Manufacturing and Hygienic Practices,” explaining how fortified foods help combat nutritional deficiencies.

After the presentation, Ch. Sanajaoba Meitei, State Food Analyst of the Medical Directorate, conducted a demonstration on testing food samples, emphasizing best practices for food safety and quality control.

Nongthombam Pushpalata, Supervisor, ICDS Kakching, moderated the event, which was attended by Anganwadi workers, helpers, officials, and community members.

The programme successfully raised awareness about the importance of food fortification in improving public health and nutrition in the district.