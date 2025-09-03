Guwahati: Ahead of the Assembly Elections due next year, two former MLAs have resigned from their respective parties.

Ex- BJP legislator from Sipajhar, Binanda Saikia, resigned from the saffron party, while former Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) MLA Satyabrata Kalita announced his exit from the regional ally of the BJP.

The buzz is that while Saikia is likely to join Congress, Kalita might switch to AJP.

Saikia, who joined the BJP in 2015, informed his displeasure of not being consulted in party matters since 2021.

“There is growing communalisation, and the party has become individualistic. There is no scope for collective working in the party,” he told reporters.

Saikia denied any differences with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

However he is yet to take a call on his on his political future.

Kalita, speaking to the media on Wednesday, slammed the AGP leadership for being a stooge to BJP’s influence.

“I have always opposed this. This will severely affect the party in future. AGP is reduced to Morcha (unit) of BJP. AGP has become a regional unit of BJP,” he said.

Kalita also protestyed the Centre’s move to extend the cut-off date for entry under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) to December 31, 2024.

He accused the AGP president and Assam Accord minister Atul Boraof not succeeding to protect the 1985 Accord.

The accord mandated deportation of all foreigners entering Assam after March 24, 1971.

“We have no right to call ourselves a regional party after the BJP has completely rejected the Assam Accord,” he said addng that Bora had been party president for ten years, unlike BJP’s frequent leadership changes.

Kalita added that AGP lacked internal democracy and faced declining support. He has already declared his intention to contest the Kamalpur seat in 2026, a constituency won by the BJP in the last assembly elections.