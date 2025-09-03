Guwahati: India on Wednesday urged Germany to ensure the early return of Indian baby girl Ariha Shah, who has been living in foster care in Berlin for nearly four years.

The issue was raised by External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar during talks with his German counterpart Johann Wadephul.

Speaking at a joint media briefing, Jaishankar said, “I raised the issue of Ariha Shah, an Indian child who has been in foster care of German authorities for some time. I underlined to the Minister that it is essential that her cultural rights are ensured and she grows up in Indian surroundings.”

He added, “This matter needs to be resolved without further delay, and I think we have had some discussions today on that subject.”

Ariha Shah was taken into custody by German authorities on September 23, 2021, when she was just seven months old, following allegations that her parents had harassed her. India has consistently called on Germany to facilitate Ariha’s early return.

