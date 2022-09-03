Agartala: Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is likely to discuss her country’s objections to setting up an Integrated Check Post (ICP) and other issues involving Tripura during the meeting with her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi in Delhi next week.

Prime Minister Hasina will be on a four-day visit to India starting September 5 with a focus on strengthening the “multifaceted” bilateral ties.

Her meeting with Modi is scheduled for September 6. “Due to objections from the Bangladesh side, construction of ICP in South Tripura’s Muhurighat could not be made. The prime minister (Modi) has agreed to take up the issue with his Bangladesh counterpart during her visit,” Special Secretary of Industries and Commerce, Abhishek Chandra, told reporters in Agartala.

An Integrated Check Post is an entry and exit point on the international border, which has facilities such as immigration and customs.