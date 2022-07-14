AGARTALA: In a goodwill gesture, Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha sent a consignment of 750 kilograms of Kew pineapple to Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina as a gift continuing with the latter’s fruit diplomacy.

The Horticulture department of Tripura sent the crops in presence of Higher officials at Akhaura Integrated Check Post on Thursday morning.

Earlier, PM Hasina sent the famous Amrapali mango to Tripura CM Dr Manik Saha and other dignitaries as a token of greetings.

Speaking on the issue, Assistant Director Tripura Horticulture Department Dr Deepak Baidya said, “The best quality of the crop is being sent to Bangladesh today. We hope this will further strengthen the relationship between Tripura and Bangladesh”. Dr Baidya also said that the Tripura government was eager to facilitate the export of Pineapple to Bangladesh.

“Since 2019 pineapple export to Bangladesh is stopped because the country has emphasized growing pineapple on their own. We are trying and if we get any opportunity in the coming days we shall not hesitate to resume the trade again”, said Dr Baidya.