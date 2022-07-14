Guwahati: The Assam Floods till Wednesday saw significant improvements but more than 2 lakh people still remained affected by the disaster.

As per the latest Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) report, till Wednesday seven districts with ten revenue circles and 349 villages across Assam remained affected by the floods.

Along with the districts, a total of 2,50,298 people and 651.40 hectares were reported to be impacted by the floods.

The ASDMA further said a total of 17,014 people are now lodged across 71 relief camps while five relief distribution centres are still operational.

The report further added that one new death was reported on Wednesday.

In terms of animals, the state reported 71,839 being impacted till Wednesday.

As per some reports, the total damage in the floods has been estimated to be around 10 thousand crore rupees.