DIBRUGARH: Over 300 youths from Tingkhong participated in the ‘Agnipath’ scheme at Diroi Bagan playground at Tingkhong in upper Assam Dibrugarh and expressed their feelings to join the Armed forces.

A month-long training programme on the ‘Agnipath’ scheme was organised by the State cabinet minister of industries and commerce and cultural affairs Bimal Borah at Diroi Bagan playground at Tingkhong in Dibrugarh district from July 5. The programme will end on August 8, 2022.

Speaking to media persons on Wednesday in Tingkhong, Bimal Borah said, “It is a great scheme which is essential for every youth who wants to join the Armed force. The training is aimed at creating awareness related to the physical fitness of the applicants who have applied for the scheme. Large numbers of participants from tea garden areas participated in the training programme.”

He added, “When the scheme was launched, people have a misconception about the scheme but now every youth is participating in the training programme.”

“It is a beautiful scheme for those who want to join the Armed forces and really want to do something for the country. ‘Agnipath’ is a recruitment process launched by the Central government wherein selected candidates will be enrolling as Agniveers”, the minister said.

Assam Police DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta, who was also present at the programme, said, “It has several kinds of benefits, kids waking up in the early morning and involved physical training otherwise they are sleeping doing nothing.”

He added, “It will create awareness among the youths to join Armed forces and create a sense of competitiveness. Different people from communities gathered and together they are taking training programme which will create a brotherhood among them.”