Guwahati: Keerthi Jalli, Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Cachar district has been transferred and posted as DC Kamrup Rural on Tuesday.

She is praised for the simple ways she carries herself and performs her duties. Netizens praise her as she is usually seen moving with her duties without portraying any VIP traits.

Even during the floods, she had visited and taken stock of the situation in her district battling mud and dirt without showing any signs of disgust.

Many have been sharing her images on the internet saying that she is an idol for them while many say that she is what a true public servant has to be.

It may be mentioned that Jalli was appointed as Cachar DC this year in May.

Jalli was born in 1989 in Telangana’s Warangal and became an IAS officer at the age of 23. She cleared her UPSC in 2012.

It may be mentioned that along with her, many other DCs were transferred on Tuesday.