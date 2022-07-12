Troopers of the Assam Rifles have recovered heroin worth over Rs 56 lakh from Zokhawthar taxi stand area in Serchhip district of Mizoram.

“In yet another success in its crusade against smuggling activities, Serchhip Battalion of 23 Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of Inspector General Assam Rifles (East), recovered 113 grams grams of Heroin No 4 worth Rs 56,50,000/- in General Area Zokhawthar Taxi counter on 11 Jul 2022,” the Assam Rifles stated in a statement.

One person has also been apprehended by the Assam Rifles troopers in connection with the recovery of the heroin consignment.

The statement added: “Approximate cost of the recovered Heroin No 4 is Rs 56,50,000/-. As the Excise Department Serchhip, Dist Serchhip seized the contraband items and detained one individual on11 Jul 2022 for further legal proceedings.”

“Ongoing smuggling of Heroin No 4 is a major cause of concern for the state of Mizoram, especially along the India-Myanmar Border,” the statement adds.